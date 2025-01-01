$58,965+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD Sport | No Accidents | Wireless CarPlay
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$58,965
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free!
Experience rugged adventure with this lightly used 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport! This accident-free truck is ready for your next journey, combining power and reliability in a sleek package.
Key Features:
- TRD Sport Package for enhanced performance
- 4x4 capability for all-terrain exploration
- 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Advanced Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system
- Sport-tuned suspension for improved handling
- 12.3" digital gauge cluster for modern convenience
Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Tacoma with only 14,097 km on the odometer. Visit Birchwood Toyota today to take this impressive truck for a test drive. Whether you're ready to start your purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way. Experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability book your appointment now!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota!
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:
Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement
Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
