2024 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD Sport | No Accidents | Wireless CarPlay

Accident Free! Experience rugged adventure with this lightly used 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport! This accident-free truck is ready for your next journey, combining power and reliability in a sleek package. Key Features: - TRD Sport Package for enhanced performance - 4x4 capability for all-terrain exploration - 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission - Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Advanced Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system - Sport-tuned suspension for improved handling - 12.3 digital gauge cluster for modern convenience Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Tacoma with only 14,097 km on the odometer.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

14,097 KM

$58,965

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD Sport | No Accidents | Wireless CarPlay

12574793

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD Sport | No Accidents | Wireless CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$58,965

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,097KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN7RT029119

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,097 KM

Accident Free!
Experience rugged adventure with this lightly used 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport! This accident-free truck is ready for your next journey, combining power and reliability in a sleek package.

Key Features:
- TRD Sport Package for enhanced performance
- 4x4 capability for all-terrain exploration
- 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Advanced Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system
- Sport-tuned suspension for improved handling
- 12.3" digital gauge cluster for modern convenience

Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-broken-in Tacoma with only 14,097 km on the odometer. Visit Birchwood Toyota today to take this impressive truck for a test drive. Whether you're ready to start your purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist you every step of the way. Experience the perfect blend of comfort and capability book your appointment now!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$58,965

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2024 Toyota Tacoma