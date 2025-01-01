Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2024 Toyota Tacoma

14,198 KM

Details Description Features

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12971827

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD SPORT

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 12971827.750628759?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32154
  2. 12971827
  3. 12971827
Contact Seller

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,198KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN5RT033539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Underground
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | CPO | Local | CarPlay | Moonroof | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | CPO | Local | CarPlay | Moonroof | 94,994 KM $33,172 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE | CPO | No Accidents | Heated Seats | CarPlay | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Corolla SE | CPO | No Accidents | Heated Seats | CarPlay | 37,221 KM $28,045 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner 4WD Limited | CPO | Local | Leather Seats | JBL Audio | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota 4Runner 4WD Limited | CPO | Local | Leather Seats | JBL Audio | 62,041 KM $57,602 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2024 Toyota Tacoma