Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2024 Toyota Tundra

20,875 KM

Details Description Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Tundra

SR TRD Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12218034

2024 Toyota Tundra

SR TRD Sport

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Contact Seller

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,875KM
VIN 5TFLA5DB2RX190181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled -inc: stop and start engine system

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Drive Connect (Cloud Navigation
Wireless Android Auto Compatibility
Wireless Apple CarPlay Compatibility
SiriusXM Audio
Toyota Assistant
Remote Connect (3-year trial)
Service Connect (up to 10-year trial)
Radio: Toyota Multimedia w/8" Display -inc: USB input/charging port
Bluetooth capability and 9 speakers
Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial)
intelligent assistant and destination assist) w/paid subscription required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 51,410 KM $34,267 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE 64,260 KM $24,943 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE LEASE RETURN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE LEASE RETURN 39,520 KM $33,575 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Tundra