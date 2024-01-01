Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Volkswagen Taos

8,540 KM

Details

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Highline

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11403805
  2. 11403805
  3. 11403805
  4. 11403805
  5. 11403805
  6. 11403805
  7. 11403805
  8. 11403805
Contact Seller

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,540KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4X7B24RM011891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Pyrite Silver Metallic w/Black roof]
  • Interior Colour Titan Black/Crystal Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24249
  • Mileage 8,540 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik 148,731 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Kia Sedona LX+ 72,881 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 79,675 KM $42,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2024 Volkswagen Taos