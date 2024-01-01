$40,000+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,540KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4X7B24RM011891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Pyrite Silver Metallic w/Black roof]
- Interior Colour Titan Black/Crystal Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24249
- Mileage 8,540 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2024 Volkswagen Taos