Dealer permit #4423

2024 Volkswagen Taos

11,887 KM

Details Description Features

$33,882

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

11923310

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$33,882

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,887KM
VIN 3VVUX7B21RM084331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Titan Black/Storm Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5-TSI 4-Cylinder

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
voice control
Leatherette seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control
Wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto
Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity)
Apple CarPlay)
Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Departure Warning
Radio: 8" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM
VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription) Emergency Sos
Wheels: 7.5J x 18" Fiji Alloy
SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless device charging
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic DSG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

