Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Volkswagen Taos

74,424 KM

Details Description Features

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline | One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle
13314608

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 13314608
  2. 13314608
  3. 13314608
  4. 13314608
  5. 13314608
  6. 13314608
  7. 13314608
  8. 13314608
  9. 13314608
  10. 13314608
  11. 13314608
  12. 13314608
  13. 13314608
  14. 13314608
  15. 13314608
  16. 13314608
  17. 13314608
  18. 13314608
  19. 13314608
  20. 13314608
  21. 13314608
  22. 13314608
  23. 13314608
  24. 13314608
  25. 13314608
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,424KM
VIN 3VVEX7B26RM039244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6GN22
  • Mileage 74,424 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/55R17
Wheels: 7J x 17" Lupin Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2023 Ford Explorer Limited | Local | No Accidents | Moonroof | Remote Start | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Explorer Limited | Local | No Accidents | Moonroof | Remote Start | 63,093 KM $44,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude | Local | One Owner | Remote Start | Sunroof | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude | Local | One Owner | Remote Start | Sunroof | 91,517 KM $35,788 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited | Local | One Owner | Nappa Leather | Heated Seats | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited | Local | One Owner | Nappa Leather | Heated Seats | 129,255 KM $21,023 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Volkswagen Taos