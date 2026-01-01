$36,807+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line Heated Leather | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$36,807
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance with this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line. Despite being gently used, this SUV offers cutting-edge features and robust performance for the discerning driver.
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, efficient power delivery
- Advanced safety features including Side Assist Blind Spot and Collision Mitigation
- Aerial View Camera System for easy parking and maneuvering
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines German engineering with modern amenities. Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Tiguan's capabilities firsthand. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
204-837-5811