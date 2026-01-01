Menu
Experience luxury and performance with this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line. Despite being gently used, this SUV offers cutting-edge features and robust performance for the discerning driver. - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience - 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, efficient power delivery - Advanced safety features including Side Assist Blind Spot and Collision Mitigation - Aerial View Camera System for easy parking and maneuvering - Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

63,332 KM

$36,807

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line Heated Leather | Moonroof

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line Heated Leather | Moonroof

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$36,807

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,332KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX5RM026170

  • Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,332 KM

Experience luxury and performance with this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line. Despite being gently used, this SUV offers cutting-edge features and robust performance for the discerning driver.

- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, efficient power delivery
- Advanced safety features including Side Assist Blind Spot and Collision Mitigation
- Aerial View Camera System for easy parking and maneuvering
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines German engineering with modern amenities. Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Tiguan's capabilities firsthand. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st
TIRES: 255/40R20

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan