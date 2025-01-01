Menu
Local Program Vehicle that will save you thousands! Climate package - Headlight cleaning - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Protection package - Metallic Paint

2024 Volvo S60

20,101 KM

Details Description Features

$48,987

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volvo S60

B5 - Core Climate | Local

12514075

2024 Volvo S60

B5 - Core Climate | Local

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$48,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,101KM
VIN 7JRL12TK1RG313194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6687V
  • Mileage 20,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Program Vehicle that will save you thousands!
Climate package
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Protection package
- Metallic Paint
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS Blind Spot
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Park Assist Camera Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Google Maps w/1 Year Subscription Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/45R18
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Black Diamond-Cut Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats
driver memory and 2-way lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$48,987

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2024 Volvo S60