Menu
Account
Sign In
The best wagon on the market! Dont miss out on this one! Ultimate - Nappa Leather - Ventilated Front Seats - Backrest Massage Front Seats - Head up Display - Harmon Kardon Sound Protection Package Metallic Paint Luggage Cover 21-inch 7-Open Spoke Matt Tech Black Diamond Cut Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2024 Volvo V90

27,493 KM

Details Description Features

$63,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volvo V90

B6 - CC Ultimate Heads-Up | HK Sound

Watch This Vehicle
11988657

2024 Volvo V90

B6 - CC Ultimate Heads-Up | HK Sound

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$63,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,493KM
VIN YV4062NBXR1192889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,493 KM

Vehicle Description

The best wagon on the market! Don't miss out on this one!
Ultimate
- Nappa Leather
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Backrest Massage Front Seats
- Head up Display
- Harmon Kardon Sound

Protection Package
Metallic Paint
Luggage Cover
21-inch 7-Open Spoke Matt Tech Black Diamond Cut
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
360 Camera Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pilot Assist
Collision Mitigation Support

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Convenience

Genuine wood console insert

Additional Features

Genuine wood door panel insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Lumbar Support
Power Heated & Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: driver and passenger memory
power adjustable side support
backrest massage and cushion extension
Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2024 Volvo XC90 B6 - Plus 360 Camera | Leather | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volvo XC90 B6 - Plus 360 Camera | Leather | No Accidents 24,538 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Plus Climate | 360 Camera | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Plus Climate | 360 Camera | No Accidents 22,236 KM $47,899 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Ultimate 360 Cam | HK Sound | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Ultimate 360 Cam | HK Sound | No Accidents 28,640 KM $54,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2024 Volvo V90