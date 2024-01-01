2024 Volvo XC40

Menu
Save thousands of dollars from new and on top of that, this vehicle qualifies for the Manitoba Electric Incentive Program! Ultimate - 360 Camera - Pilot Assist W/ Semi-Autonomous Driving - Panoramic Sunroof - Harmon Kardon Sound System - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Used
9,407KM
VIN YV4ER3XM0R2262637

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5P7RM
  • Mileage 9,407 KM

Save thousands of dollars from new and on top of that, this vehicle qualifies for the Manitoba Electric Incentive Program!
Ultimate
- 360 Camera
- Pilot Assist W/ Semi-Autonomous Driving
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Harmon Kardon Sound System
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Dealer Permit #5564
Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 1-Speed Electric Drive Train
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: Twin Electric Motor
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 78 kWh Capacity

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Black Diamond-Cut Alloy
Tires: 235/45R20 Front & 255/40R20 Rear
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS w/Lane Change Merge Aid Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer and Tire Mobility Kit
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory, 4-way lumbar support, power adjustable passenger seat and mechanical cushion extension
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

8 speakers
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Real-Time Traffic Display
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4-Way Lumbar Support
8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory
power adjustable passenger seat and mechanical cushion extension
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger
1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 78 kWh Capacity

