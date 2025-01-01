2024 Volvo XC40

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5YPKX
  • Mileage 3,877 KM

Vehicle Description

All Electric! Local Lease Return!
Climate package
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Protection package
- Metallic Paint
- Mud Flaps, Front & Rear
- Glasses holder
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Mitigation Support

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 1-Speed Electric Drive Train
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4-Way Lumbar Support
8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory
power adjustable passenger seat and mechanical cushion extension
1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 78 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Volvo XC40