2024 Volvo XC40

VIN YV4L12UE5R2247962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F61M25
  • Mileage 29,970 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Local vehicle!
Climate package
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Protection package
- Metallic Paint
- Mud flaps, front
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Sensus Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BLIS Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Collision Mitigation Support
Park Assist Camera Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver seat w/memory
4-way power adjustable lumbar support
power adjustable passenger seat and front seat mechanical cushion extension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

