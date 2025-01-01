Menu
Account
Sign In
Climate package - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Headlight cleaning - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Protection package - Metallic Paint Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2024 Volvo XC40

19,623 KM

Details Description Features

$45,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volvo XC40

B5 - Core Climate | Protection

Watch This Vehicle
12458454

2024 Volvo XC40

B5 - Core Climate | Protection

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 12458454
  2. 12458454
  3. 12458454
  4. 12458454
  5. 12458454
  6. 12458454
  7. 12458454
  8. 12458454
  9. 12458454
  10. 12458454
  11. 12458454
  12. 12458454
  13. 12458454
  14. 12458454
  15. 12458454
  16. 12458454
  17. 12458454
  18. 12458454
  19. 12458454
  20. 12458454
  21. 12458454
  22. 12458454
  23. 12458454
  24. 12458454
  25. 12458454
Contact Seller

$45,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,623KM
VIN YV4L12UK9R2376728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F657K4
  • Mileage 19,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Climate package
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Headlight cleaning
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Protection package
- Metallic Paint
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation Support
Park Assist Camera Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver seat w/memory
4-way power adjustable lumbar support and mechanical passenger seat w/height and length adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Plus for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Plus 18,290 KM $47,987 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus SE Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Focus SE Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam 47,120 KM $15,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv Local | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Audi Q3 Progressiv Local | One Owner 56,181 KM $34,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,987

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2024 Volvo XC40