Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2024 Volvo XC60

22,124 KM

Details Description Features

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volvo XC60

B5 - Plus

12458448

2024 Volvo XC60

B5 - Plus

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,124KM
VIN LYVL12RL0RB927938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F657GA
  • Mileage 22,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Care Key
Aerial View Camera System
360 Camera Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pilot Assist
Park Assist - Front and Rear & Side Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation Support Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats w/driver seat memory and 2-way lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

