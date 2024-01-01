2024 Volvo XC90

Menu
Ultimate -Lane Keep Assist - 360 Camera - Nappa Leather - Head-Up Display - Heated Steering - LED Headlights - Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System - Protection Package - Metallic Paint - Mudflaps - Luggage Cover - 22-inch 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut - Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity audio system Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

24,494 KM

$74,987

11988660

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$74,987

+ taxes & licensing

VIN YV4062PF9R1170205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultimate
-Lane Keep Assist
- 360 Camera
- Nappa Leather
- Head-Up Display
- Heated Steering
- LED Headlights
- Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System

- Protection Package
- Metallic Paint
- Mudflaps
- Luggage Cover
- 22-inch 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut
- Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity audio system
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and 1 Integrated Child Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Care Key
Aerial View Camera System
360 Camera Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pilot Assist
Park Assist - Front and Rear & Side Automated Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation Support Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Convenience

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Cushion Extension
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated & Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver and passenger seat memory
4-way lumbar support and power adjustable side support

