Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Employee Lease Return! - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - BMW Curved Display - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Universal Garage Door Opener - Satin Aluminum Roof Rails and Accents - Upgraded 19 Inch Wheel Package - Sport Seats - Wireless Device Charging - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Upholstered Dashboard - Driving Assistant - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Departure Warning - Backup Camera - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - High Gloss Black Exterior Accents Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2025 BMW X1

3,948 KM

$54,981

+ tax & licensing
2025 BMW X1

xDrive28i X Line | Essentials

12214875

2025 BMW X1

xDrive28i X Line | Essentials

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$54,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,948KM
VIN WBX73EF00S5063215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Employee Lease Return!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- BMW Curved Display
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Satin Aluminum Roof Rails and Accents
- Upgraded 19 Inch Wheel Package
- Sport Seats
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Upholstered Dashboard
- Driving Assistant
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Backup Camera
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- High Gloss Black Exterior Accents
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$54,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2025 BMW X1