Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Employee lease Return! - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control Semi Autonomous Drive - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - BMW Curved Display - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Active Seat with Massage for Driver and Front Passenger - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - BMW Digital Key Plus with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock for iPhone and Android - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Reverse Assistant - Sport Seats - 19 Inch Upgraded Wheel Package - X Line Exterior Style Package - Active Lane Keep Assist - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Navigation - Touch Screen Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2025 BMW X1

8,043 KM

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing
2025 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | X Line

2025 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | X Line

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,043KM
VIN WBX73EF04S5098971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Employee lease Return!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi Autonomous Drive
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- BMW Curved Display
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Active Seat with Massage for Driver and Front Passenger
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- BMW Digital Key Plus with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock for iPhone and Android
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Reverse Assistant
- Sport Seats
- 19 Inch Upgraded Wheel Package
- X Line Exterior Style Package
- Active Lane Keep Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Touch Screen
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$59,991

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2025 BMW X1