2025 BMW X1
xDrive28i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | X Line
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Employee lease Return!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi Autonomous Drive
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- BMW Curved Display
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Active Seat with Massage for Driver and Front Passenger
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- BMW Digital Key Plus with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock for iPhone and Android
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Reverse Assistant
- Sport Seats
- 19 Inch Upgraded Wheel Package
- X Line Exterior Style Package
- Active Lane Keep Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Touch Screen
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
