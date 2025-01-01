Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Employee Lease Return! - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key - Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock - BMW Digital Key Plus for iPhone and Android - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Universal Garage Door Opener - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Navigation - Touchscreen - Wireless Device Charging - M Sport Package - M Aerodynamics Package - 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package - Gloss Black Window Surround - M Leather Steering Wheel - Sport Seats - Upholstered Dashboard - Adaptive M Suspension - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Assist - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2025 BMW X1

11,729 KM

Details Description Features

$55,981

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 BMW X1

xDrive28i M Sport | Premium Essentials | Black Exterior Contents

Watch This Vehicle
13141774

2025 BMW X1

xDrive28i M Sport | Premium Essentials | Black Exterior Contents

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 13141774
  2. 13141774
  3. 13141774
Contact Seller

$55,981

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,729KM
VIN WBX73EF08S5064192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Employee Lease Return!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- BMW Digital Key Plus for iPhone and Android
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Wireless Device Charging
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Gloss Black Window Surround
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- Sport Seats
- Upholstered Dashboard
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | Digital Dash for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | Digital Dash 26,450 KM $51,982 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW M2 Competition Sunroof | Harman/kardon | DCT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW M2 Competition Sunroof | Harman/kardon | DCT 33,010 KM $62,982 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Digital Dash | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Digital Dash | Remote Start 62,500 KM $34,482 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2025 BMW X1