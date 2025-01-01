$55,981+ taxes & licensing
2025 BMW X1
xDrive28i M Sport | Premium Essentials | Black Exterior Contents
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$55,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Coral Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Employee Lease Return!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- BMW Digital Key Plus for iPhone and Android
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Wireless Device Charging
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Gloss Black Window Surround
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- Sport Seats
- Upholstered Dashboard
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
204-452-7799