Accident Free, Virtually New! - Heads Up Display HUD - BMW Curved Display - MyBMW Remote Engine Start with $0 Subscription Fee - Heated and Ventilated Seats - 20 Inch 906M M Sport Wheel Package - Gloss Black Window Surround - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus with Ultra Wide Band UWB -Wireless Device Charging - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - BMW Curved Display - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Lumbar Support - Interior Camera - Driving Assistant Plus with Radar Adaptive Cruise and Stop and Go - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Digital Cockpit Professional with Augmented Reality Navigation - Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive - Active Lane Keep Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Active Potection - Cross Traffic Alert - Rear Collision Prevention - Speed Limit Information - Power Trunk - Automatic Climate Control - Compact Spare Tire Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.

2025 BMW X3

1,738 KM

Details Description Features

$71,362

+ taxes & licensing
2025 BMW X3

30 xDrive M Sport | Premium | Hitch

12599371

2025 BMW X3

30 xDrive M Sport | Premium | Hitch

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$71,362

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,738KM
VIN 5UX53GP06S9Y90092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Virtually New!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- BMW Curved Display
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start with $0 Subscription Fee
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- 20 Inch 906M M Sport Wheel Package
- Gloss Black Window Surround
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus with Ultra Wide Band UWB
-Wireless Device Charging
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Lumbar Support
- Interior Camera
- Driving Assistant Plus with Radar Adaptive Cruise and Stop and Go
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Digital Cockpit Professional with Augmented Reality Navigation
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Active Potection
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Speed Limit Information
- Power Trunk
- Automatic Climate Control
- Compact Spare Tire
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Comfort Access Proximity Cargo Access
Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory
Sport Heated Veganza Leatherette Steering Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.9 kWh Capacity

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio: AM/FM -inc: Personal eSIM

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed Glass Sky Lounge Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

