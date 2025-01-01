$71,362+ taxes & licensing
2025 BMW X3
30 xDrive M Sport | Premium | Hitch
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$71,362
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 1,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Virtually New!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- BMW Curved Display
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start with $0 Subscription Fee
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- 20 Inch 906M M Sport Wheel Package
- Gloss Black Window Surround
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus with Ultra Wide Band UWB
-Wireless Device Charging
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Lumbar Support
- Interior Camera
- Driving Assistant Plus with Radar Adaptive Cruise and Stop and Go
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Digital Cockpit Professional with Augmented Reality Navigation
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Active Potection
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Speed Limit Information
- Power Trunk
- Automatic Climate Control
- Compact Spare Tire
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
204-452-7799