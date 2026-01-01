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Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,482

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD RS

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14499304

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD RS

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$36,482

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,000KM
VIN 3GNAXTEG5SL185294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote panic alarm
Keyless open and start

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
WINDOWS
Defogger
manual-folding
blackwall
Tire
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
tilt and telescoping
T125/70R17
remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
16" front sliding caliper disc
16" rear sliding caliper disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-667-XXXX

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204-667-9993

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$36,482

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2025 Chevrolet Equinox