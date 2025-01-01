$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD SuperCrew **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S1636A
- Mileage 5,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2025 Ford Maverick XLT AWD SuperCrew **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Maverick features the following options: Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
