Look at this 2025 Ford Maverick XLT AWD SuperCrew **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Maverick features the following options: Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio.

2025 Ford Maverick

5,040 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD SuperCrew **New Arrival**

12844849

2025 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8JA6SRA30303

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1636A
  • Mileage 5,040 KM

Look at this 2025 Ford Maverick XLT AWD SuperCrew **New Arrival** . Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Maverick features the following options: Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2025 Ford Maverick