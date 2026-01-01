$59,253+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Canyon
AT4 2.7L Turbo | Premium & Tech Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$59,253
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Timber
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 5,497 KM
Vehicle Description
Trailering Package | Black Assist Steps | Hard Folding Tonneau Cover | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Heated & Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
Experience the future of midsize trucks with the 2025 GMC Canyon AT4 - a rugged and capable vehicle ready for any adventure. This gently used model combines power, comfort, and advanced technology to deliver an unparalleled driving experience.
- 2.7L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- AT4 Premium Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Crew Cab configuration with seating for 5
- Summit White exterior with stylish Jet Black/Timber interior
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort
- LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for improved visibility and style
Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new GMC Canyon AT4. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to provide exceptional service tailored to your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
