Trailering Package | Black Assist Steps | Hard Folding Tonneau Cover | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Heated & Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel Experience the future of midsize trucks with the 2025 GMC Canyon AT4 - a rugged and capable vehicle ready for any adventure. This gently used model combines power, comfort, and advanced technology to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. - 2.7L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - AT4 Premium Package for enhanced off-road performance - Crew Cab configuration with seating for 5 - Summit White exterior with stylish Jet Black/Timber interior - Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak - Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort - LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for improved visibility and style Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new GMC Canyon AT4. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to provide exceptional service tailored to your needs. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2025 GMC Canyon

5,497 KM

$59,253

+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Canyon

AT4 2.7L Turbo | Premium & Tech Package

13495466

2025 GMC Canyon

AT4 2.7L Turbo | Premium & Tech Package

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$59,253

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,497KM
VIN 1GTP2DEK7S1147715

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Timber
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,497 KM

Trailering Package | Black Assist Steps | Hard Folding Tonneau Cover | BOSE Premium Speaker System | Heated & Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
Experience the future of midsize trucks with the 2025 GMC Canyon AT4 - a rugged and capable vehicle ready for any adventure. This gently used model combines power, comfort, and advanced technology to deliver an unparalleled driving experience.

- 2.7L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- AT4 Premium Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Crew Cab configuration with seating for 5
- Summit White exterior with stylish Jet Black/Timber interior
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for optimal comfort
- LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for improved visibility and style

Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new GMC Canyon AT4. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, our team is here to provide exceptional service tailored to your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Four Wheel Drive
Red Recovery Hooks

Fog Lamps

SEAT ADJUSTER

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Manual
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
unauthorized entry
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
deep-tinted
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Window
driver 8-way power
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
mounted audio controls
driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
rear-sliding
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
front LED
rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
to help encourage safe driving behavior

Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-XXXX

204-837-5811

2025 GMC Canyon