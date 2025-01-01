Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2025 Honda Civic

1,495 KM

Details Description Features

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda Civic

Type R Manual Low KM's | Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12869228

2025 Honda Civic

Type R Manual Low KM's | Clean CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 12869228
  2. 12869228
Contact Seller

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,495KM
VIN JHMFL5G43SX800159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 19"
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months.
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper
Radio: Bose Premium Sound System w/12 Speakers -inc: 9" touchscreen display w/navigation
wireless/wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2024 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Locally Owned | Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Locally Owned | Lease Return 43,410 KM $36,198 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Sport Locally Owned 102,009 KM $32,677 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Sport Locally Owned 112,455 KM $30,919 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2025 Honda Civic