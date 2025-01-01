$45,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
Sport | Local | One Owner |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,750KM
VIN 2HKRS4H51SH101532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat w/8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and 1 USB-A smartphone/audio interface
normal and snow drive modes
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System and econ
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
