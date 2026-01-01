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2025 Honda CR-V
Sport
2025 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$42,959
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,030KM
VIN 2HKRS4H57SH115810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Still Night Pearl
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos Capability
Interior
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Heated Front Bucket Seats w/8-Way Driver Seat Power Adjustment -inc: driver seat 2-way power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
normal and snow drive modes
Continuously Variable Transmission -inc: econ
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
Call Dealer
204-667-XXXX(click to show)
$42,959
+ taxes & licensing>
Birchwood Kia on Regent
204-667-9993
2025 Honda CR-V