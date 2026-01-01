Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

94,002 KM

Details Description Features

$44,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L Locally Owned | One Owner | Certified

Watch This Vehicle
13495445

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L Locally Owned | One Owner | Certified

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 13495445
  2. 13495445
Contact Seller

$44,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,002KM
VIN 2HKRS6H74SH215408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Orange Contrast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
HD Radio -inc: Coverage varies by market

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Normal
Electro-Continuously Variable Transmission -inc: B-range shift and econ
sport and snow drive modes
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE Locally Owned 153,739 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Locally Owned | One Owner | Certified for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Locally Owned | One Owner | Certified 94,002 KM $44,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Certified | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Certified | No Accidents 56,899 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid