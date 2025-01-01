Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2025 Honda HR-V

5,445 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi Like New | Leather | AWD | Apple Carplay

Watch This Vehicle
12854426

2025 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi Like New | Leather | AWD | Apple Carplay

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 12854426
  2. 12854426
  3. 12854426
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,445KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H78SM100352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nordic Forest Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustment for driver's seat and adjustable front head restraints

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 215/60R17 96H
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (M-CVT) -inc: 3-mode dynamic drive (econ
normal and snow)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Hybrid | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Hybrid | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats 49,380 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Like New | Leather | AWD | Apple Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Like New | Leather | AWD | Apple Carplay 5,445 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Touring Leather | Power Tailgate | Apple Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda CR-V Touring Leather | Power Tailgate | Apple Carplay 24,644 KM $38,956 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2025 Honda HR-V