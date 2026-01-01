Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2025 Honda Pilot

18,222 KM

Details Description Features

$63,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda Pilot

Black Edition No Accidents | Locally Owned | Certified

Watch This Vehicle
13495436

2025 Honda Pilot

Black Edition No Accidents | Locally Owned | Certified

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 13495436
  2. 13495436
Contact Seller

$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,222KM
VIN 5FNYG1H9XSB508374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Rd Cont Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM)/Low Speed Braking Control

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

Convenience

TOW

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" Gloss Black Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P255/50R20 105H All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Econ
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Normal
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire (SBW)
snow
states
whichever comes first
After the trial period
4G LTE connection speeds may vary by region
steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport
trail and sand drive modes
Map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S
Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability -inc: New vehicles are equipped w/a complimentary time or data trial period
contact AT&T or visit att.com/honda to purchase available data plans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE Locally Owned 153,739 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Locally Owned | One Owner | Certified for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Locally Owned | One Owner | Certified 94,002 KM $44,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Certified | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Certified | No Accidents 56,899 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2025 Honda Pilot