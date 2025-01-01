Menu
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

987 KM

$60,991

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

12845887

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$60,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
987KM
VIN KM8R5DGE4SU852554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 987 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
12.3" touchscreen display
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Junction Crossing

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
external amplifier
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
power recline
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Air Rear Shock Absorbers
Power Fold Into Floor
PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Rear Seat Quiet Mode
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology
in-car intercom w/driver talk
harman/kardon premium audio w/12-speakers including subwoofer
onboard navigation w/Traffic Flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/multiple device connection
USB input and BlueLink connected vehicle system
driver leg cushion extension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
driver Ergo motion seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
8-way power front passenger seat and Driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS)

