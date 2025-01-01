Menu
Experience the future of family travel with this gently used 2025 Hyundai Palisade Urban trim. This accident-free SUV combines luxury, safety, and innovation for the modern family. - Smart Cruise Control for effortless highway driving - Heated leather steering wheel for cold morning comfort - Blind-Spot Collision Warning system for enhanced safety - Power recline and fold 3rd-row seats for flexible cargo space - Aerial View Camera System for easy parking and maneuvering - HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter for convenient home access - 20-inch dark alloy wheels for a stylish urban look At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to your satisfaction. Whether youre ready to reserve this Palisade, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to help. Book a test drive today and experience Manitobas #1 Hyundai dealer for yourself! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

19,110 KM

$58,671

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban Certified | 4.49% Available

12948044

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$58,671

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,110KM
VIN KM8R3DGE4SU808169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
12.3" touchscreen display
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Dark Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
external amplifier
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
power recline
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Power Fold Into Floor
Rear Seat Quiet Mode
Smart Cruise Control (SCC)
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology
in-car intercom w/driver talk
harman/kardon premium audio w/12-speakers including subwoofer
onboard navigation w/Traffic Flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/multiple device connection
USB input and BlueLink connected vehicle system
driver leg cushion extension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
8-way power front passenger seat and Driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

2025 Hyundai PALISADE