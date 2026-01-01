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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

28,786 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

XRT Local Trade | Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle
13979355.806890020?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=14933

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

XRT Local Trade | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 13979355.806890020?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=14933
  2. 13979355
  3. 13979355
  4. 13979355
Contact Seller

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
28,786KM
VIN 5NTJDDDF0SH127997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7GUC9
  • Mileage 28,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Terrain
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Alloy w/XRT-Exclusive Design
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Wet-Type DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
dynamic voice recognition
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 12.3" Audio-Video-Navigation (AVN) color touchscreen (ccNc) w/onboard navigation
Bluelink+ connected car system
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates and USB connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4542

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$44,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz