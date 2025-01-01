Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

10,202 KM

$47,498

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate No Accidents

12642330

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Used
10,202KM
VIN KM8JCDD14SU275240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
MUD
sand)
Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response
multi-terrain control modes (snow
column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and paddle shifters

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid