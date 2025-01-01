Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

9,998 KM

Details Description Features

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Local | Certified | 3.99% Available

12704208

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Local | Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,998KM
VIN KM8JCDD19SU283317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Mode
MUD
seek and Bluetooth
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Premium Audio Sys -inc: 8 speakers
driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8-way power adjustable front passenger's seat
sand)
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless and wired)
Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response
multi-terrain control modes (snow
column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and paddle shifters
12.3" display infotainment audio w/navigation and steering wheel controls including audio controls w/volume

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid