$109,992+ taxes & licensing
2025 Infiniti QX80
Sensory Executive Demo | NO Luxury Tax | Accident free
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$109,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant White TriCoat Pearl
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6698R
- Mileage 5,325 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
4WD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury redefined with the 2025 Infiniti QX80 Sensory. This executive demo combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled comfort, offering a glimpse into the future of premium SUVs.
Key Features:
- Radiant White TriCoat Pearl exterior with tan interior
- Klipsch Ultra-Premium Audio System with 24 speakers
- Dual 14.3" INFINITI InTouch infotainment screens
- ProPILOT Assist 1.1 for enhanced driving assistance
- Climate-controlled front seats with massage function
- Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking
- Head-Up Display for at-a-glance information
Take the next step in luxury SUV ownership. Schedule a test drive today to experience the QX80's innovative features firsthand. Our team at Birchwood Infiniti is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Visit www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca to explore financing options or to reserve your QX80 Sensory.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
