4WD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera Experience luxury redefined with the 2025 Infiniti QX80 Sensory. This executive demo combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled comfort, offering a glimpse into the future of premium SUVs. Key Features: - Radiant White TriCoat Pearl exterior with tan interior - Klipsch Ultra-Premium Audio System with 24 speakers - Dual 14.3 INFINITI InTouch infotainment screens - ProPILOT Assist 1.1 for enhanced driving assistance - Climate-controlled front seats with massage function - Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking - Head-Up Display for at-a-glance information Take the next step in luxury SUV ownership. Schedule a test drive today to experience the QX80s innovative features firsthand. Our team at Birchwood Infiniti is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Visit www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca to explore financing options or to reserve your QX80 Sensory. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2025 Infiniti QX80

5,325 KM

Details Description Features

$109,992

+ taxes & licensing
Sensory Executive Demo | NO Luxury Tax | Accident free

12599374

Sensory Executive Demo | NO Luxury Tax | Accident free

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Used
5,325KM
VIN JN8AZ3DE8S9701633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant White TriCoat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6698R
  • Mileage 5,325 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

4WD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury redefined with the 2025 Infiniti QX80 Sensory. This executive demo combines cutting-edge technology with unparalleled comfort, offering a glimpse into the future of premium SUVs.

Key Features:
- Radiant White TriCoat Pearl exterior with tan interior
- Klipsch Ultra-Premium Audio System with 24 speakers
- Dual 14.3" INFINITI InTouch infotainment screens
- ProPILOT Assist 1.1 for enhanced driving assistance
- Climate-controlled front seats with massage function
- Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking
- Head-Up Display for at-a-glance information

Take the next step in luxury SUV ownership. Schedule a test drive today to experience the QX80's innovative features firsthand. Our team at Birchwood Infiniti is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Visit www.birchwoodinfiniti.ca to explore financing options or to reserve your QX80 Sensory.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
ProPILOT Assist 1.1

Power Options

Power Locks

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Active Sound Enhancement (ASE)
Hybrid Radio
Radio: Klipsch Ultra-Premium Audio System -inc: 24-speakers
3D Audio
demo mode
Dual 14.3" INFINITI InTouch infotainment screens
INFINITI connection telematics and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot
Google automotive services built-in
SiriusXM Travel Link w/4 year complimentary access
Amazon Alexa w/hotword and INFINITI InTouch complimentary 4 year premium package access

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

2025 Infiniti QX80