Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2025 Infiniti QX80

11,970 KM

$100,992

+ taxes & licensing
SENSORY Accident Free

SENSORY Accident Free

2025 Infiniti QX80

SENSORY Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$100,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,970KM
VIN JN8AZ3DEXS9701777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 22" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 275/50R22 All Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ProPILOT Assist 1.1
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Audio and HVAC
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater
myQ Connected Garage Garage Door Transmitter

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
power recline
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fold Into Floor
Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats w/Massage -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar support
seat memory via intelligent key and adjustable power bolster
Active Sound Enhancement (ASE)
Hybrid Radio
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Power Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Ventilated
Rear Seat w/Power Fore/Aft and Power Folding Activation
Intelligent Cruise Control (icc) w/Full Speed Range and Stop & Hold
Radio: Klipsch Ultra-Premium Audio System -inc: 24-speakers
3D Audio
demo mode
Dual 14.3" INFINITI InTouch infotainment screens
INFINITI connection telematics and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot
Google automotive services built-in
SiriusXM Travel Link w/4 year complimentary access
Amazon Alexa w/hotword and INFINITI InTouch complimentary 4 year premium package access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

