Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Discover the future of urban driving with the 2025 Kia Soul EX! This stylish wagon combines efficiency and versatility in a package thats perfect for city living. Key Features: - Accident-free with only 340 km on the odometer - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission with Sequential Shift Control - Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety - Heated front bucket seats for comfort in any weather - Inferno Red exterior that stands out from the crowd - Advanced Lane Following Assist (LFA) technology Experience the Kia Soul EX for yourself at Birchwood Kia West. Our transparent and efficient sales process ensures youll drive away happy. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive online or contact us with any questions. Your perfect urban companion awaits! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2025 Kia Soul

340 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia Soul

EX Local Vehicle | No Accidents | Very Low Kms!!

Watch This Vehicle
12154452

2025 Kia Soul

EX Local Vehicle | No Accidents | Very Low Kms!!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
340KM
VIN KNDJ33AUXS7255909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 340 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Discover the future of urban driving with the 2025 Kia Soul EX! This stylish wagon combines efficiency and versatility in a package that's perfect for city living.

Key Features:
- Accident-free with only 340 km on the odometer
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission with Sequential Shift Control
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Heated front bucket seats for comfort in any weather
- Inferno Red exterior that stands out from the crowd
- Advanced Lane Following Assist (LFA) technology

Experience the Kia Soul EX for yourself at Birchwood Kia West. Our transparent and efficient sales process ensures you'll drive away happy. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive online or contact us with any questions. Your perfect urban companion awaits!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Auto Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2023 Kia Forte5 GT Limited Local Lease | 1-Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Forte5 GT Limited Local Lease | 1-Owner 15,752 KM $28,890 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Rio LX Premium Local | Moonroof | Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Rio LX Premium Local | Moonroof | Carplay 24,401 KM $23,949 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte LX+ Local | Low Mileage | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Kia Forte LX+ Local | Low Mileage | Heated Seats 88,487 KM $10,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2025 Kia Soul