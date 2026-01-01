$44,465+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GT 3.3L V6 | Leather & Moonroof | 7 Passenger
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$44,465
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of SUVs with this 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT. This sophisticated vehicle combines power, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology for an unparalleled driving experience.
Key Features:
- Advanced 3.3L 6-cylinder engine with mild hybrid technology
- Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver awareness
- Luxurious heated leather steering wheel
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin
- 21-inch silver metallic alloy wheels for a striking appearance
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive innovation. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the CX-90 MHEV GT for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next-generation SUV awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
