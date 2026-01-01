Menu
65,930 KM

GT 3.3L V6 | Leather & Moonroof | 7 Passenger

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
65,930KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of SUVs with this 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT. This sophisticated vehicle combines power, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology for an unparalleled driving experience.

Key Features:
- Advanced 3.3L 6-cylinder engine with mild hybrid technology
- Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver awareness
- Luxurious heated leather steering wheel
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin
- 21-inch silver metallic alloy wheels for a striking appearance

Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive innovation. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the CX-90 MHEV GT for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next-generation SUV awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 275/45R21
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and Mi-Drive (normal/sport/off-road/towing modes)
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.33 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Wheels: 21" Silver Metallic Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

