Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2025 Nissan Rogue

1,029 KM

Details Description Features

$39,992

+ tax & licensing
2025 Nissan Rogue

SV PREMIUM Executive Demo | 5.99% Rates O.A.C.

12563159

2025 Nissan Rogue

SV PREMIUM Executive Demo | 5.99% Rates O.A.C.

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,029KM
VIN JN8BT3BB7SW158825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F669BH
  • Mileage 1,029 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated TailorFit Leatherette Steering Wheel

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Voice Recognition
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter and Drive Mode Selector w/terrain mode

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Apple CarPlay integration
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month trial
2 front USB type C
8" colour touch screen display
Radio: NissanConnect -inc: 6 speakers plus 2 tweeters
NissanConnect Services Telematics (remote engine start
door lock/unlock from smartphone
automatic collision notification and emergency call) w/3-year premium package trial and 5-year select package trial and Wi-Fi hotspot included for 3 months or 3GB trial (whichever comes first)
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2025 Nissan Rogue