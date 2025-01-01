Menu
2025 RAM 2500

36 KM

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 2500

ProMaster Tradesman w/o Pas HR

13276781

2025 RAM 2500

ProMaster Tradesman w/o Pas HR

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Sale

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG0SE551894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Dual Stage Driver Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver Front Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

