2025 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Up to $15K Below MSRP | FWD |
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
37KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG2SE544266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 37 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Dual Stage Driver Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver Front Airbags
Interior
Immobilizer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Exterior
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Tires: LT225/75R16E BSW All-Season
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
