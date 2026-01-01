Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer permit #5686

2025 RAM Cargo Van

37 KM

Details Description Features

$50,970

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Up to $15K Below MSRP | FWD |

Watch This Vehicle
13501739

2025 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Up to $15K Below MSRP | FWD |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 13501739.776939540?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31959
  2. 13501739
  3. 13501739
  4. 13501739
  5. 13501739
  6. 13501739
  7. 13501739
  8. 13501739
  9. 13501739
  10. 13501739
  11. 13501739
  12. 13501739
  13. 13501739
  14. 13501739
  15. 13501739
  16. 13501739
  17. 13501739
  18. 13501739
  19. 13501739
  20. 13501739
  21. 13501739
  22. 13501739
  23. 13501739
  24. 13501739
Contact Seller
Sale

$50,970

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG2SE544266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Dual Stage Driver Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver Front Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Exterior

Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Tires: LT225/75R16E BSW All-Season
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam 91,102 KM $27,048 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport | One Owner | No Accidents | Local | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport | One Owner | No Accidents | Local | 62,775 KM $29,073 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 116,839 KM $41,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,970

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2025 RAM Cargo Van