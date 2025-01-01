Menu
2025 Subaru Forester

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2025 Subaru Forester

15,838 KM

$39,859

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Subaru Forester

Touring Like New | AWD | Apple Carplay

12700446

2025 Subaru Forester

Touring Like New | AWD | Apple Carplay

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$39,859

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,838KM
VIN JF2SLDDC1SH543830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Autumn Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Centring Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

Height adjustable head restraints
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
removable
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
x-mode
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
manual mode w/paddle shift controls
Wheels: 17" x 7" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Two-tone w/machined finish
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
SI-DRIVE (2-mode)
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 3 heat settings
10-way power-adjustable driver seat w/2-way lumbar support
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and whiplash-reducing
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
shift lock and normal and 8-speed manual mode

2025 Subaru Forester