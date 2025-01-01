Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2025 Toyota Corolla

9,167 KM

Details Description Features

$36,240

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle
13047521

2025 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 13047521
  2. 13047521
  3. 13047521
  4. 13047521
  5. 13047521
  6. 13047521
  7. 13047521
  8. 13047521
  9. 13047521
  10. 13047521
  11. 13047521
  12. 13047521
  13. 13047521
  14. 13047521
  15. 13047521
  16. 13047521
  17. 13047521
  18. 13047521
  19. 13047521
  20. 13047521
  21. 13047521
  22. 13047521
  23. 13047521
  24. 13047521
  25. 13047521
  26. 13047521
Contact Seller

$36,240

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,167KM
VIN JTDBDMHE2S3017730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 9,167 KM $36,240 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 115,367 KM $46,921 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota Tundra Platinum 107,478 KM $56,567 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,240

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2025 Toyota Corolla