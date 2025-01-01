$45,874+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$45,874
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,911 KM
Vehicle Description
We're Back! New Space, Familiar Faces: Visit Us At 1364 Regent Avenue- Now Open!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.
Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
204-667-9993