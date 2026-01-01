2026 Chevrolet Equinox

MIRRORS

brakes

steering column

WINDOWS

Defogger

manual-folding

blackwall

Tire

tilt and telescopic

outside heated power-adjustable

rear-window electric

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

T125/70R17

remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers

16" front sliding caliper disc