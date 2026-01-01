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Panoramic Sunroof | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Autosense Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | This 2026 Chevrolet Equinox AWD RS in Sterling Grey Metallic is barely broken in with just 20,499 km on the clock practically new, but without the new-vehicle price tag. The RS trim brings a bold Black interior with Red Accents, and the added Convenience Package means youre getting a well-equipped all-weather cruiser thats ready for Manitoba roads year-round. - AWD with automatic transmission confident traction in all conditions, all year long - Low mileage: only 20,499 km, making this essentially a lightly used vehicle - Striking Sterling Grey Metallic exterior paired with a sporty Black interior with Red Accents - Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident lane changes and reversing - Reverse Automatic Braking and Rear Park Assist to take the stress out of tight spots - Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving - Keyless open and start plus remote express windows for everyday convenience - Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for families with new drivers Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, explore this vehicle online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact our team to book a test drive. Were here to make your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable whether you come in, call, or shop from home. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

20,499 KM

Details Description Features

$42,009

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD RS Convenience Package | New Brakes

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13987101

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD RS Convenience Package | New Brakes

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$42,009

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
20,499KM
VIN 3GNAXTEG7TL145879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Autosense Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats |
This 2026 Chevrolet Equinox AWD RS in Sterling Grey Metallic is barely broken in with just 20,499 km on the clock practically new, but without the new-vehicle price tag. The RS trim brings a bold Black interior with Red Accents, and the added Convenience Package means you're getting a well-equipped all-weather cruiser that's ready for Manitoba roads year-round.

- AWD with automatic transmission confident traction in all conditions, all year long
- Low mileage: only 20,499 km, making this essentially a lightly used vehicle
- Striking Sterling Grey Metallic exterior paired with a sporty Black interior with Red Accents
- Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident lane changes and reversing
- Reverse Automatic Braking and Rear Park Assist to take the stress out of tight spots
- Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
- Keyless open and start plus remote express windows for everyday convenience
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for families with new drivers

Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, explore this vehicle online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact our team to book a test drive. We're here to make your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable whether you come in, call, or shop from home.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote panic alarm
Keyless open and start

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
WINDOWS
Defogger
manual-folding
blackwall
Tire
tilt and telescopic
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
T125/70R17
remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
16" front sliding caliper disc
16" rear sliding caliper disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$42,009

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2026 Chevrolet Equinox