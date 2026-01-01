$42,009+ taxes & licensing
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD RS Convenience Package | New Brakes
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD RS Convenience Package | New Brakes
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$42,009
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Autosense Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats |
This 2026 Chevrolet Equinox AWD RS in Sterling Grey Metallic is barely broken in with just 20,499 km on the clock practically new, but without the new-vehicle price tag. The RS trim brings a bold Black interior with Red Accents, and the added Convenience Package means you're getting a well-equipped all-weather cruiser that's ready for Manitoba roads year-round.
- AWD with automatic transmission confident traction in all conditions, all year long
- Low mileage: only 20,499 km, making this essentially a lightly used vehicle
- Striking Sterling Grey Metallic exterior paired with a sporty Black interior with Red Accents
- Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident lane changes and reversing
- Reverse Automatic Braking and Rear Park Assist to take the stress out of tight spots
- Adaptive Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
- Keyless open and start plus remote express windows for everyday convenience
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for families with new drivers
Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, explore this vehicle online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact our team to book a test drive. We're here to make your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable whether you come in, call, or shop from home.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811