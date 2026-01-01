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With under 20,000 km on the clock, this 2026 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT in bold Radiant Red Tintcoat is a smart pick for families and commuters who want modern safety technology, all-weather confidence, and everyday practicality in a well-equipped compact SUV. - Only 19,890 km still under a year old and offering near-new reliability at a used price - All-Wheel Drive with a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine (8.1L/100km highway) - Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident manoeuvring in tight spaces - Reverse Automatic Braking and HD Rear Vision Camera add an extra layer of parking safety - Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (enhanced) helps reduce fatigue on longer drives - Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card for new drivers - Adaptive Cruise Control and tilt/telescopic steering column for a comfortable, personalized drive - Keyless open and start, remote express windows, and heated power-adjustable mirrors for daily convenience Ready to see it in person? Visit Birchwood Ford or browse online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Equinox, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through your options and find the right fit for you. Dealer permit #4454

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

19,890 KM

Details Description Features

$37,511

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT AWD | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14186867

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT AWD | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14186867
  2. 14186867
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Sale

$37,511

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,890KM
VIN 3GNAXPEGXTL143471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,890 KM

Vehicle Description

With under 20,000 km on the clock, this 2026 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT in bold Radiant Red Tintcoat is a smart pick for families and commuters who want modern safety technology, all-weather confidence, and everyday practicality in a well-equipped compact SUV.

- Only 19,890 km still under a year old and offering near-new reliability at a used price
- All-Wheel Drive with a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine (8.1L/100km highway)
- Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident manoeuvring in tight spaces
- Reverse Automatic Braking and HD Rear Vision Camera add an extra layer of parking safety
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (enhanced) helps reduce fatigue on longer drives
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card for new drivers
- Adaptive Cruise Control and tilt/telescopic steering column for a comfortable, personalized drive
- Keyless open and start, remote express windows, and heated power-adjustable mirrors for daily convenience

Ready to see it in person? Visit Birchwood Ford or browse online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Equinox, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through your options and find the right fit for you.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote panic alarm
Keyless open and start

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
HD Rear Vision Camera
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
WINDOWS
Defogger
manual-folding
blackwall
Tire
tilt and telescopic
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
enhanced
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
T125/70R17
remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
16" front sliding caliper disc
16" rear sliding caliper disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$37,511

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2026 Chevrolet Equinox