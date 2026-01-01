$37,511+ taxes & licensing
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT AWD | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT AWD | Leather | Heated Steering | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$37,511
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,890 KM
Vehicle Description
With under 20,000 km on the clock, this 2026 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT in bold Radiant Red Tintcoat is a smart pick for families and commuters who want modern safety technology, all-weather confidence, and everyday practicality in a well-equipped compact SUV.
- Only 19,890 km still under a year old and offering near-new reliability at a used price
- All-Wheel Drive with a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine (8.1L/100km highway)
- Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Braking for confident manoeuvring in tight spaces
- Reverse Automatic Braking and HD Rear Vision Camera add an extra layer of parking safety
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (enhanced) helps reduce fatigue on longer drives
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card for new drivers
- Adaptive Cruise Control and tilt/telescopic steering column for a comfortable, personalized drive
- Keyless open and start, remote express windows, and heated power-adjustable mirrors for daily convenience
Ready to see it in person? Visit Birchwood Ford or browse online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Equinox, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through your options and find the right fit for you.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555