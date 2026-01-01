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Convenience II Package | Driver Convenience Package | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Sunroof Nearly new with only 2,839 km on the clock, this 2026 GMC Terrain AT4 AWD is as close to brand new as it gets without the brand new price. One owner, accident-free, and finished in a sharp Ebony Twilight Metallic with a Forest Storm and Mahogany interior, this AT4 is built for drivers who want capability and comfort in equal measure. - **Only 2,839 km** essentially untouched, 2026 model year with full remaining factory coverage - **AT4 trim with AWD** factory-installed trailer hitch and all-terrain tires (235/65R17) ready for whatever the weekend demands - **Advanced safety suite** Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, and enhanced Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning - **Adaptive cruise control** makes long highway drives and daily commutes noticeably more relaxed - **Teen Driver technology** configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for families with new drivers - **Front LED fog lamps with IntelliBeam** automatic high beam control for improved visibility in low-light conditions - **Keyless open and start** convenient everyday access without digging for your keys - **Wi-Fi Hotspot capable** keep passengers connected on the go Ready to make it yours? You can reserve this Terrain AT4 online, start the purchase process from home, or come see it in person at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime or book a test drive at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2026 GMC Terrain

2,881 KM

Details Description Features

$46,874

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 GMC Terrain

AWD AT4 Clean CARFAX | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14342018

2026 GMC Terrain

AWD AT4 Clean CARFAX | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

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Contact Seller
Sale

$46,874

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
2,881KM
VIN 3GKALYEG6TL192410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Forest Storm w/Mahogany Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience II Package | Driver Convenience Package | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Sunroof
Nearly new with only 2,839 km on the clock, this 2026 GMC Terrain AT4 AWD is as close to brand new as it gets without the brand new price. One owner, accident-free, and finished in a sharp Ebony Twilight Metallic with a Forest Storm and Mahogany interior, this AT4 is built for drivers who want capability and comfort in equal measure.

- **Only 2,839 km** essentially untouched, 2026 model year with full remaining factory coverage
- **AT4 trim with AWD** factory-installed trailer hitch and all-terrain tires (235/65R17) ready for whatever the weekend demands
- **Advanced safety suite** Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, and enhanced Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- **Adaptive cruise control** makes long highway drives and daily commutes noticeably more relaxed
- **Teen Driver technology** configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for families with new drivers
- **Front LED fog lamps with IntelliBeam** automatic high beam control for improved visibility in low-light conditions
- **Keyless open and start** convenient everyday access without digging for your keys
- **Wi-Fi Hotspot capable** keep passengers connected on the go

Ready to make it yours? You can reserve this Terrain AT4 online, start the purchase process from home, or come see it in person at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime or book a test drive at birchwoodchevrolet.ca.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
All-Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote panic alarm
Keyless open and start

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Exterior

Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Intellibeam

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

MIRRORS
brakes
Front
LED
Tires
manual-folding
blackwall
Tire
outside heated power-adjustable
ALL-TERRAIN
automatic high beam on/off
enhanced
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
FACTORY INSTALLED
T125/70R17
16" front sliding caliper disc
16" rear sliding caliper disc
235/65R17

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-5811

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$46,874

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Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2026 GMC Terrain