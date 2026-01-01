$46,874+ taxes & licensing
2026 GMC Terrain
AWD AT4 Clean CARFAX | Low KM
2026 GMC Terrain
AWD AT4 Clean CARFAX | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$46,874
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Forest Storm w/Mahogany Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 2,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Convenience II Package | Driver Convenience Package | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Sunroof
Nearly new with only 2,839 km on the clock, this 2026 GMC Terrain AT4 AWD is as close to brand new as it gets without the brand new price. One owner, accident-free, and finished in a sharp Ebony Twilight Metallic with a Forest Storm and Mahogany interior, this AT4 is built for drivers who want capability and comfort in equal measure.
- **Only 2,839 km** essentially untouched, 2026 model year with full remaining factory coverage
- **AT4 trim with AWD** factory-installed trailer hitch and all-terrain tires (235/65R17) ready for whatever the weekend demands
- **Advanced safety suite** Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, and enhanced Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- **Adaptive cruise control** makes long highway drives and daily commutes noticeably more relaxed
- **Teen Driver technology** configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for families with new drivers
- **Front LED fog lamps with IntelliBeam** automatic high beam control for improved visibility in low-light conditions
- **Keyless open and start** convenient everyday access without digging for your keys
- **Wi-Fi Hotspot capable** keep passengers connected on the go
Ready to make it yours? You can reserve this Terrain AT4 online, start the purchase process from home, or come see it in person at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime or book a test drive at birchwoodchevrolet.ca.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811