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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Nearly new with only 12,668 km, this 2026 Hyundai Kona Preferred W/ Trend AWD comes Certified with 5.99% financing available giving you the confidence of a like-new vehicle at a used price. Finished in Atlas White with a sleek black interior, its packed with comfort, technology, and safety features that make every drive genuinely enjoyable. Key Features - Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available - AWD with only 12,668 km nearly new condition - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel - Heated leatherette front seats (3-step) with 6-way driver adjustment - Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with adaptive cruise control and stop-and-go capability - 12.3 touchscreen with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth - Smart Device Remote Engine Start and Proximity Key with Push Button Start - Power liftgate with smart proximity access Safety Features - Blind-Spot Collision Warning - Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist - Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist - Forward Collision Mitigation - Driver Monitoring Alert - Junction Crossing and Emergency SOS And much more! At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying straightforward and pressure-free. Reserve this Kona online, start your purchase from home, or come in to book a test drive. Have questions? Reach out anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2026 Hyundai KONA

12,668 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
14178094

2026 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

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Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
12,668KM
VIN KM8HCCAB5TU382885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Nearly new with only 12,668 km, this 2026 Hyundai Kona Preferred W/ Trend AWD comes Certified with 5.99% financing available giving you the confidence of a like-new vehicle at a used price. Finished in Atlas White with a sleek black interior, it's packed with comfort, technology, and safety features that make every drive genuinely enjoyable.

Key Features
- Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available
- AWD with only 12,668 km nearly new condition
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heated leatherette front seats (3-step) with 6-way driver adjustment
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with adaptive cruise control and stop-and-go capability
- 12.3" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start and Proximity Key with Push Button Start
- Power liftgate with smart proximity access

Safety Features
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert
- Junction Crossing and Emergency SOS

And much more!

At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying straightforward and pressure-free. Reserve this Kona online, start your purchase from home, or come in to book a test drive. Have questions? Reach out anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and height adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Remote Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Emergency Sos Capability

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P215/55R18 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC 16-Valve Inline 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: shift-by-cable and drive mode select

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seat trim
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Blue Link Connected car system
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
3-amp USB-C power/data outlet
shark-fin antenna and OTA software updates
wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability
12.3" touchscreen audio display (ccNC Lite)
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start And Smart Device Proximity Key
Junction Crossing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$34,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2026 Hyundai KONA