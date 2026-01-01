$34,990+ taxes & licensing
2026 Hyundai KONA
Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available
2026 Hyundai KONA
Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Nearly new with only 12,668 km, this 2026 Hyundai Kona Preferred W/ Trend AWD comes Certified with 5.99% financing available giving you the confidence of a like-new vehicle at a used price. Finished in Atlas White with a sleek black interior, it's packed with comfort, technology, and safety features that make every drive genuinely enjoyable.
Key Features
- Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available
- AWD with only 12,668 km nearly new condition
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heated leatherette front seats (3-step) with 6-way driver adjustment
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with adaptive cruise control and stop-and-go capability
- 12.3" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start and Proximity Key with Push Button Start
- Power liftgate with smart proximity access
Safety Features
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert
- Junction Crossing and Emergency SOS
And much more!
At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying straightforward and pressure-free. Reserve this Kona online, start your purchase from home, or come in to book a test drive. Have questions? Reach out anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420