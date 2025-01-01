$62,991+ taxes & licensing
2026 Hyundai PALISADE
Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available
2026 Hyundai PALISADE
Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$62,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Creamy White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 3,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the future of luxury SUVs with the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy! This gently used model boasts cutting-edge technology and premium comfort, perfect for discerning families and professionals alike.
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated 2nd row seats for ultimate comfort
- Aerial View Camera System for easy parking and maneuvering
- Advanced All-Wheel Drive system with multiple drive and terrain modes
- 21-inch alloy wheels for a striking appearance
- Wireless phone charger and mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Hyundai, Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer. Our transparent pricing and flexible shopping options ensure a smooth journey from browsing to ownership. Contact us now to explore this exceptional Palisade Calligraphy or to request additional information. Your perfect SUV awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Convenience
Comfort
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420