Experience the future of luxury SUVs with the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy! This gently used model boasts cutting-edge technology and premium comfort, perfect for discerning families and professionals alike. - Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience - Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving - Heated leather steering wheel and heated 2nd row seats for ultimate comfort - Aerial View Camera System for easy parking and maneuvering - Advanced All-Wheel Drive system with multiple drive and terrain modes - 21-inch alloy wheels for a striking appearance - Wireless phone charger and mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity

2026 Hyundai PALISADE

3,500 KM

$62,991

+ taxes & licensing
2026 Hyundai PALISADE

Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

13074673

2026 Hyundai PALISADE

Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$62,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,500KM
VIN KM8RMES22TU022694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Creamy White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the future of luxury SUVs with the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy! This gently used model boasts cutting-edge technology and premium comfort, perfect for discerning families and professionals alike.

- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated 2nd row seats for ultimate comfort
- Aerial View Camera System for easy parking and maneuvering
- Advanced All-Wheel Drive system with multiple drive and terrain modes
- 21-inch alloy wheels for a striking appearance
- Wireless phone charger and mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity

Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today at Birchwood Hyundai, Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer. Our transparent pricing and flexible shopping options ensure a smooth journey from browsing to ownership. Contact us now to explore this exceptional Palisade Calligraphy or to request additional information. Your perfect SUV awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Audio and HVAC

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Clock
Genuine wood console insert

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

null
SPORT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Sirius XM
fore/aft
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
power recline
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Power Fold Into Floor
dynamic voice recognition
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Rear Seat Quiet Mode
snow
12.3" color touchscreen
Tires: 265/45R21
Shift-by-wire
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC)
sand)
my drive
Junction Crossing
Parking Distance Warning - Forward/Side/Reverse (PDW-F/S/R) Front And Rear Parking Sensors w/Rear Camera Remote Automatic Parking
Fixed 60-40 Heated Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Wheels: 21" x 8.5J Alloy
drive mode select (eco
tow and AWD lock) and terrain mode select (mud
Engine: 3.5L GDI + MPI V6 24V DOHC -inc: engine cover and Idle Stop and Go (ISG)
Radio: Infotainment Navigation System -inc: Bose 14-speaker premium audio system w/Centerpoint and SoundTrue enhanced technology
Passenger Talk 2.0 in-car intercom system
multiple device connection (up to 2 devices)
Bluelink+ connected car services and Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates
Bluelink+ Emergency Sos Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$62,991

+ taxes & licensing>

2026 Hyundai PALISADE