2010 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SLE
Location
The Great Northern Auction
2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5
(506) 382-2777
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 516270
- Mileage 402,302 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale by Auction
This vehicle is being sold at TGNA.ca's Public Auto Auction
Fair chance for all buyers
Transparent, no-pressure process
Fast bidding
Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.
Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM
Doors open for viewing at 2PM
Join us at TGNA.ca — Every Wednesday since 2001
Tap to view details & register to bid!
https://www.tgna.ca/gmc-sierra-1500-4wd-ext-cab-143-5-sle-other-berry-mills-nb_vid_8357091
Frame Rusted through on Left side-see Pic(s)
Vehicle Features
