2013 Mazda MAZDA3

319,545 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12381189

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

(506) 382-2777

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
319,545KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM1BL1KF8D1818146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 319,545 KM

Vehicle Description

 

This vehicle is being sold at TGNA.ca's Public Auto Auction
 Fair chance for all buyers
  Transparent, no-pressure process
  Fast bidding
 Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.
 Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM
  Doors open for viewing at 2PM
 Join us at TGNA.ca — Every Wednesday since 2001
  Tap to view details & register to bid!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Great Northern Auction

The Great Northern Auction

2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5

(506) 382-2777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Great Northern Auction

(506) 382-2777

