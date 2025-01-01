$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
The Great Northern Auction
2131 Old Route 128, Berry Mills, NB E1G 4K5
(506) 382-2777
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
319,545KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM1BL1KF8D1818146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 319,545 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale by Auction
This vehicle is being sold at TGNA.ca's Public Auto Auction
Fair chance for all buyers
Transparent, no-pressure process
Fast bidding
Sellers love it too — real offers, no hassle.
Auction starts Wednesday at 6PM
Doors open for viewing at 2PM
Join us at TGNA.ca — Every Wednesday since 2001
Tap to view details & register to bid!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
